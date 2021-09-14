CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A reality TV show is turning social causes into a competition. And we all lose | Opinion

By Leonard Pitts
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“He wears the clothes of a dissenter, but there’s a logo on his back.” — from “Damn It, Rose,” by Don Henley. When he died, Martin Luther King was likely the most hated man in America. This is a fact obscured by decades of veneration so intense that even conservatives...

www.miamiherald.com

MSNBC

Fox revives 'Cops,' the reality TV show beloved by Trump's base

After then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in May 2020, Paramount Network canceled the reality series “Cops.” The long-running show's end followed years of criticism that the show was pro-police propaganda that amplified racial stereotypes, dehumanized people suspected of crimes, and framed abuse of suspects as good policing.
POTUS
Harper's Bazaar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will co-host new reality TV show The Activist

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will co-host a new reality TV series called The Activist, which will feature six inspiring activists attempting to bring meaningful change to one of three important world causes: health, education, and environment. The 39-year-old actress and philanthropist will present the CBS competition show with Usher and Julianne...
TV & VIDEOS
myv949.com

New CBS ‘Activist’ Reality TV Contest Dragged For Trivializing ‘Meaningful’ Causes For Social Media Clout

I try really hard not to be an overly skeptical and critical person, particularly when it comes to pop culture-related things, so I’m just going to ask:. Am I the only one who thinks a reality TV show featuring activists competing on social media for likes and shares where the winner gets their cause backed by world leaders while the losing causes just lose…is kinda weird?
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Nelson Mandela
AFP

US reality show making activism a competition sparks controversy

A new US reality show that pits activists promoting charitable causes against each other and uses social media as one metric of their success has ignited controversy. "The Activist," whose launch was announced this week, will be broadcast on the American network CBS in October and co-produced by non-governmental organization Global Citizen, with celebrity hosts such as the singer Usher, actress Priyanka Chopra and dancer Julianne Hough. The audience will follow the adventures of "six activists from around the world working to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment," CBS said in a statement. "The activists will compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at garnering the attention of the world's most powerful decision-makers, demanding action, now," it continued.
ADVOCACY
Winston-Salem Journal

Our view: Turning ‘what if’ into reality

“Alternate history” — a genre of fiction that asks “what if” of crucial historic events — can produce thought-provoking questions and insights. Many have wondered over the last couple of decades: What if then-President George W. Bush had paid better attention to the memo titled “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in US,” delivered to him in August 2001? Or what if Osama bin Laden had been captured in Afghanistan, where he was hiding, in December 2001? For that matter, what if then-President Bill Clinton had ordered the assassination of bin Laden in 1998? Any of those decisions would have dramatically changed the course of these last 20 years.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

What Did We Do to Deserve a Celebrity ‘Activist’ Competition Show?

If one phrase could summarize popular sentiment toward celebrities last year, it might be, “Open your purse.”. Faced with pandemic-induced lockdown and protests against racial injustice, America’s glitterati started acting... weird. Performative gestures abounded (lots of awkward singing and earnest speeches) but they all fell flat, crushed under the weight of all the money celebrities could donate to the cause if they just stopped talking and... well, you know.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

We’ve reached the sad place where activism has turned into a reality show

So, they’re turning activism into a reality show? Has it come to this? And in this of all years?. Here’s the idea behind CBS’s “The Activist,” which is coming in October: Three celebrities will watch as half a dozen aspiring activists compete to see if they can impart effective change in one of three causes — education, health or the environment — during a network series with a five-week run.
ADVOCACY
myhoustonmajic.com

CBS Revamps Tone-Deaf ‘Activist’ Reality TV Show Contest … Because, Duh

Listen: I have no experience in producing TV shows. None. Zero. Zilch. Nada. But if a person were to pitch to me an idea for an America’s Next Top Model-style reality TV show where activists and their causes battled it out before a panel of celebrity judges in a competition largely decided through social media clout, I would have been scrambling for a polite way to ask: Bruh, is you crazy?
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
93.1 WZAK

In Tone-Deaf Move, ‘Cops’ Reality TV Show Returning To Fox … Because, Of Course It Is

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Fox News, aka Republican OnlyKlans, is using its subscription-based streaming service, Fox Nation, to renew “back the blue” America’s favorite pro-law enforcement, anti-common decency program, Cops, which Paramount canceled last year amid the murder of George Floyd and the national spotlight on systemic racism in policing.
TV SERIES
duqsm.com

The harsh reality of “reality” TV

Whether a fan of reality TV or not, we all can agree that it’s one of the most chaotic genres of television out there. Its continual rise in popularity has spawned a million different versions for our viewing pleasure: dating, competition, food and even hidden cameras. There’s nothing quite like...
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

'Head of the Class' turns 35: How the show pioneered diversity on TV

It's a high school experience everyone can fondly remember. “Head of the Class,” a sitcom about a class of gifted honors students in New York City’s fictional Fillmore High School who learn life lessons under the caring eye of history teacher Mr. Moore, played by Howard Hesseman, celebrates the 35th anniversary of its premiere this September.
The Oregonian

‘The Charm Offensive’ starts with a romance set on a reality TV show, quickly moves into deeper territory: Book review

Alison Cochrun is sly. The Portland-area high school English teacher’s debut novel, “The Charm Offensive,” which comes out Tuesday, is not just a fluffy LGBTQ+ rom-com. It starts out looking as though it might be a scathing satirical sendup of reality TV romance dating franchises, then subtly segues into a searing exploration of gender identity, sexism and mental health.
PORTLAND, OR
Popculture

The Bratz TV Show We Completely Forgot Existed

At one point, Barbie had a whole lot of competition courtesy of the popular Bratz dolls. And like Barbie, Bratz's merchandise and promotional materials extended beyond just school pencils and T shirts. There was a television show that aired on Cartoon Network for two full seasons chronicling the lives of Bratz and their successful teenage empire.
TV & VIDEOS
WEAR

Pensacola native pitches reality show idea to big network TV executives

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An autobiographical documentary has opened some big doors for a Pensacola native. Jermaine Williams recently pitched his reality television show idea in-front of production company executives during ‘The Boss Pitch’ competition held in New York City. Panelist included representatives from Black Entertainment Television (BET). Williams show idea...
PENSACOLA, FL

