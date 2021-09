Designed to combat zero-day flaws exploited in Apple's operating systems, the patch applies to the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac. Apple has pushed out an update for most of its major products to protect them from a strain of spyware that has already targeted a number of people. On Tuesday, the company rolled out the emergency patch to squash a bug that impacted the iMessage app built into iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS. The flaw allowed hackers to spy on devices without the knowledge of users and was exploited by the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware to compromise the phones of journalists, activists and other prominent individuals.

