Connecticut State

Woman Injured In Road-Rage Incident, CT State Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for witnesses to a case of road rage in which a woman was injured.

The incident took place around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, on Route 8 near Exit 21 in Seymour in New Haven County.

According to State Police, a woman driving a 2008 Hyundai Santa FE with a Massachusetts license plate got into the road rage incident with a person driving a gray-colored sedan with a Connecticut license plate with the numbers of "803."

After the incident, both drivers pulled over onto the right shoulder.

The victim exited her vehicle and approached the suspect's vehicle. The unidentified driver of the gray sedan began to drive away from the scene while the victim was holding onto the suspect’s vehicle, causing the victim to fall onto the pavement and sustain minor injuries.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Trooper Vinston at 203-393-4200.

Additionally, anyone with a vehicle that is equipped with a dashcam, who was driving through the area at the time of the incident is also asked to contact Trooper Vinston. Case number 2100379474.

Comments / 30

Nunya concern
6d ago

Maybe she shouldn’t have gotten out of her car and approached the other vehicle to begin with?! I reserve the right to drive away from anyone who approaches my car in a threatening manner or situation.

Reply(13)
20
Christopher Esposito
6d ago

whey are they looking for the other person? i hope it is to ask if they want to press charges, they did nothing wrong. they fled for their safety.

Reply(4)
9
My opinion…. not yours
6d ago

Seems to me she was in the wrong. This could have turned out really bad for her. Does she realize all the ppl who lose their lives over road rage smh Just call the police and give the plate number.

Reply
8
 

