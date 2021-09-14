Woman Injured In Road-Rage Incident, CT State Police Say

Boyfriend Of Missing NY 22-Year-Old Woman Now 'Person Of Intere…

Connecticut State Police are asking the public for witnesses to a case of road rage in which a woman was injured.

The incident took place around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, on Route 8 near Exit 21 in Seymour in New Haven County.

According to State Police, a woman driving a 2008 Hyundai Santa FE with a Massachusetts license plate got into the road rage incident with a person driving a gray-colored sedan with a Connecticut license plate with the numbers of "803."

After the incident, both drivers pulled over onto the right shoulder.

The victim exited her vehicle and approached the suspect's vehicle. The unidentified driver of the gray sedan began to drive away from the scene while the victim was holding onto the suspect’s vehicle, causing the victim to fall onto the pavement and sustain minor injuries.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Trooper Vinston at 203-393-4200.

Additionally, anyone with a vehicle that is equipped with a dashcam, who was driving through the area at the time of the incident is also asked to contact Trooper Vinston. Case number 2100379474.

