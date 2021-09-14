I'm a Professional Shopper, and These Are the 15 Must Haves I'm Excited to Buy For September

We were today year's old when we realized how dang cute Disney Squishmallows are, and its the Baby Yoda squish that introduced us — just look at those ears! With so many Squishmallows on the market that range from JoJo Siwa 'mallows to spooky-cute Halloween ones, it's easy for some squishes to slide under the radar. But dang, Disney always knows how to put on a show! As it turns out, there are SO many Disney plushes like Stitch, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, and more that are worthy of collecting. And truly, we can't pick just one — we need them all! If you feel the same, we've rounded up all the Disney Squishmallows spotted in stores like Five Below, Costco, Walgreens, Hallmark, and more that are worthy of a spot in your plush toy family. See what to look out for ahead, and bookmark some for easy-peasy shopping later on — there's no shame in the Squishmallows game!

