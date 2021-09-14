CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccine will not be required for NBA players ahead of new season, per report

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest questions heading into the 2021-22 NBA season was if the league would require players to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and on Tuesday we got our answer. The league will not require vaccinations for players, according to Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The National Basketball Players Association has reportedly refused to budge from its stance against mandatory shots for players. Furthermore, the league will also not test fully-vaccinated players regularly this season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Don’tTreadOnMe
6d ago

Well, according to Joe, any employer that has over 100 people on the payroll (any professional team would easily exceed that) will be mandated to get the jab.

