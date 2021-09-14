COVID-19 vaccine will not be required for NBA players ahead of new season, per report

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2021-22 NBA season was if the league would require players to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and on Tuesday we got our answer. The league will not require vaccinations for players, according to Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The National Basketball Players Association has reportedly refused to budge from its stance against mandatory shots for players. Furthermore, the league will also not test fully-vaccinated players regularly this season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.