If you’ve done any car shopping over the last year or so, you know what the market is like right now. Everything from new to used, small to large, it doesn’t matter what it is, is marked up. Prices have skyrocketed due to the lack of inventory for dealerships, and it’s become quite a task to purchase a vehicle. The Ford F-150 Raptor has been getting markups for years. They’re sent to dealerships in limited quantities, and used ones hold their value really well. In some cases, a used Raptor can sell for more than its original MSRP. The 2021 Raptor is no different. According to Muscle Cars & Trucks, a dealer is selling a 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor for $50,000 over sticker price.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO