Carmelo Anthony of the Los Angeles Lakers has been making the media rounds of late, appearing on various programs and podcast while dishing on everything Melo. The Lakers star’s latest appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast was eye-opening in that Melo revealed an ominous threat made against him by former NBA commissioner David Stern. This was following Anthony’s 15-game suspension back in 2006 for an in-arena brawl that broke out between his Denver Nuggets and his future team the New York Knicks.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO