Warzone and Animal Crossing help my ADHD and anxiety – I asked a psychologist why

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As a clinical psychologist, people often ask me how to "get rid of anxiety." They are usually surprised to learn that anxiety actually has a healthy and essential function: to help stimulate preparation behaviors and provide us with the extra energy we need to carry out those behaviors. A little bit of anxiety can bring adrenaline and focus—which can actually be quite handy when we're in a "go time" situation like taking a test, bringing our A-game during an important presentation, or even getting ready for a first date or job interview. I've come to label this boost as "nervous energy," which can be a gift if we learn how to harness it.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO