CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Warzone and Animal Crossing help my ADHD and anxiety – I asked a psychologist why

By Alyssa Mercante
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty: Warzone and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are nothing alike. One is a hardened battle royale, the other is a cutesy life sim. But as a 31-year-old woman who was diagnosed with both Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD) within the last two years, these two games have been the structural support columns holding up my mental well-being. They center me in ways that working out, watching movies, or doing puzzles do not, and for the last year I've wondered how two diametrically opposed games managed to scratch the same mental itch.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

6 Ways to Help Someone with Anxiety

When a loved one feels anxious, there are a few things you can do to help. Listening, checking in, and helping them support themselves can make a difference. Everybody experiences anxiety to some degree. It’s a normal and unavoidable part of life, especially if you’re anticipating a stressful situation or going through any kind of change.
MENTAL HEALTH
KSNT

Is COVID anxiety real? Psychologists speak out

WICHITA. (KSNW) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it can bring up various emotions. For some, it’s anxiety. For others, it’s a sense of numbness. While reactions are different from person to person, Dr. Brian Mills from Friends University says when it comes down to taking in new information, it is the same process for everyone.
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

How To Harness The Healthy Side Of Anxiety, From A Clinical Psychologist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As a clinical psychologist, people often ask me how to "get rid of anxiety." They are usually surprised to learn that anxiety actually has a healthy and essential function: to help stimulate preparation behaviors and provide us with the extra energy we need to carry out those behaviors. A little bit of anxiety can bring adrenaline and focus—which can actually be quite handy when we're in a "go time" situation like taking a test, bringing our A-game during an important presentation, or even getting ready for a first date or job interview. I've come to label this boost as "nervous energy," which can be a gift if we learn how to harness it.
MENTAL HEALTH
goodmenproject.com

Help, My Partner’s Anxiety Is Ruining His Life

My partner is an adjunct instructor of Sociology at a local community college. He is a brilliant social scientist and a great teacher, but he is terrible at the bureaucratic side of things: he loses track of emails, has a crazy disorganized mess of files on his computer, and struggles to navigate online systems to double check his work and connect with his colleagues and supervisors. I don’t think this is a terribly unusual persuasion for a professor-type, but the early stages of his career coupled with the digital demands of the pandemic have really brought this issue to the forefront lately.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Animals#Adhd#Animal Crossing#Psychgeist#Quantic Foundry
One Green Planet

How to Help A Dog With Car Anxiety

Car anxiety in dogs is surprisingly common. It is usually caused by a few factors, such as going to scary places like the vet. It can be very inconvenient to have a dog that is scared of riding in the car – especially when you want to be able to take them places with you. The good thing is that most forms of car anxiety can be cured with just a few changes.
PETS
Psych Centra

Tips to Help Manage Anxiety

Are you feeling worried, nervous, or on edge and don’t know what to do? If so, these anxiety coping strategies may help. For you, anxiety might seem to happen suddenly. You may feel calm one minute, and then seemingly out of nowhere have a strange unexplained wave of nervousness come over you.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Youtube
columbusmonthly.com

My Frenetic, Messy, Exhausting, Neurodivergent Mind: TikTok Told Me I Have ADHD

I was 3 years old the first time my mom took me in for a mental health assessment. She wasn’t sure what to make of my constant, seemingly unconscious finger-tapping—thumb to forefinger, thumb to middle finger, thumb to ring finger, thumb to pinkie and back in reverse order, over and over again, both hands dancing a silent ballet at my sides while I watched TV or told a story.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS Boston

Are COVID Vaccine Side Effects The Same For Kids As Adults? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “My granddaughter is 11 but by size, she looks more like a 13 or 14-year-old.  She will not be 12 until February. Would you recommend we wait until February so she can get the full dose of the vaccine for better protection?” – Paula on Facebook Vaccines are not dosed the same as medications...
KIDS
Dundalk Eagle

Ask Stacy: How do I approach supporting my adult children?

Remember – Send me your stories and questions. All are confidential. You can email Ask Stacy at askstacyssw@gmail.com. You can also see follow up information and resources for each topic on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw. Question: Dear Stacy, How do I show support to my adult child(ren) without it coming out...
KIDS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID, Says New Study

If you've had COVID before, that doesn't mean you're automatically immune to it. But it could mean you get symptoms that last longer than a year, maybe a lifetime. This issue—called "Long COVID" or PASC (post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection)—was the focus of a big new study published yesterday in The Lancet. It's a problem that can happen to anyone—young or old. "The need to understand and respond to long COVID is increasingly pressing," said a The Lancet editorial about the study. "Symptoms such as," those found in the study, "could debilitate many millions of people globally." Read on for 9 of the symptoms mentioned in the study—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy