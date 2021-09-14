CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NY

THEATER REVIEW: A recommendation, with caveats, for Mac-Haydn’s ‘Beehive’

By J. Peter Bergman
theberkshireedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreated by Larry Gallagher, directed and choreographed by Bryan Knowlton. Technical glitches abounded at the opening night performance of Mac-Haydn’s production of “Beehive: The ‘60s Musical.” Sound designer/operator Whitaker Gardner never got the sound board in gear; as a result, almost nothing could be heard from the singers during the entire first act. It’s a long act, with 20 numbers (21 songs) wonderfully performed by the six superb singers who make up the cast. Director/choreographer Bryan Knowlton keeps his cast almost always on the move, dancing up a storm, gesturing in purely 1960’s fashion, changing costumes, changing wigs. He makes certain there is always something to watch and admire. It’s exhausting, especially if you have to strain to hear more than a few syllables throughout this hour-plus, non-stop presentation. The girls worked so very hard, getting everything right but receiving no aid in the vocal department. It was shame, really, for it looked like their work was wonderful. Hopefully the glitch will be righted and the subsequent performance will all be perfect. That would be a relief and it would be in the Mac-Haydn mode.

