iPhone 13 revealed in pink with new base size

By Chris Burns
 6 days ago
The new iPhone 13 works with a flat-edged design with a Ceramic Shield frontside with IP68 water resistance. The back side camera array has diagonally-arranged cameras, and upcycled water bottles used in its antenna lines. The iPhone 13 works with a brighter display than before at 1200nits (max HDR brightness) and 800 nits max outdoor brightness, True Tone, Haptic Touch, Dolby Vision, HDR10, P3 wide color, and Super Retina XDR in an “Apple-custom OLED.”

Inside the iPhone 13 is an A15 chip with 15 billion transistors, a faster Neural Engine, and power for 15.8 trillion operations per second. This chip has a 50% faster CPU, 30% faster GPU (both vs. “competition”), and 2x system cache. The A15 works with a new video encoder and a new video decoder, with new ISP, a new display engine, and wider lossy compression support. This A15 chip also supports Secure Enclave and a variety of camera processing powers.

Cameras on the back of the iPhone 13 include a 12MP Wide angle les with new 1.7um sensor, f1.6 aperture, and a 26mm focal length. The other camera works with an ultra wide lens with 120-degree field of view. This camera has an f/2.4 aperture, 13mm focal length, and a new, faster sensor than previous iPhone devices.

These devices have sensor-shift OIS, 4K60 HDR with Dolby Vision support, Deep Fusion, Portrait Lighting, slo-mo selfies, and iOS 15 Memories. Every iPhone 13 model works with Night Mode, Portrait mode, and a new Cinematic mode. The front-facing camera array features a 12MP TrueDepth camera.

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 will be released in a variety of colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Product (RED). As with the previous iPhone, this iPhone 13 has 5G support. The iPhone 13 mini has what Apple describes as 1.5 hours more battery life than its predecessor. The iPhone 13 has what Apple describes as 2.5 hours more battery life than its predecessor.

The iPhone 13 mini price will start at $699 USD. The iPhone 13 price will start at $799 USD. The smallest size version of the iPhone 13 is 128GB – a boost! The release date for iPhone 13 is September 24. Pre-release for iPhone 13 is this Friday, the 17th of September, 2021.

