NY Jets know they must protect Zach Wilson after promising debut

It wasn't exactly the barnburner you were hoping to see, but things got extremely interesting before it was all said and done. The New York Jets were putting up little resistance for much of the game, but some late-game gumption from rookie first-round pick Zach Wilson gave the Carolina Panthers a real last-minute scare before escaping with a 19-14 victory at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte Sunday afternoon. In any other season, barring you being a fan of either team, you'd probably would've glossed over this Week 1 matchup. But in 2021, you would've been foolish to do so, even though it didn't burn down the scoreboard. Headlined by Wilson working to outplay his predecessor in former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold, it was the latter who had the last laugh.

