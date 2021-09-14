CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Rides Take $104 Million Toll On Pennsylvania Turnpike Finances

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling, with the millions of motorists who don’t use E-ZPass having a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate camera system. Katie Johnston reports.

Pennsylvania Turnpike lost $104 million in revenue after switching to all-electronic payment, report says

Plenty Of Free Rides On The PA Turnpike

Report Shows More Than $104M In Uncollected Pa. Turnpike Tolls

Nearly half of drivers without E-ZPass not being charged turnpike tolls

Editorial: The $104 million failure of turnpike 'toll-by-plate'

In 2019, the first Southwestern Pennsylvania toll booths started to change as the Turnpike Commission switched from a mix of manned stations and machines to a new, hands-off system. It started years earlier with the E-ZPass devices that let drivers roll through while a transponder was read and an account...
New Maine Turnpike high-speed toll plaza now open in York

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - The new Maine Turnpike high-speed toll plaza in York opened on Wednesday morning. The Maine Turnpike Authority said at 12:01 a.m., the new toll plaza at mile 8.8 was activated. The old toll plaza a mile and a half south has been deactivated. The new toll...
Pa. Turnpike Commission’s $104M toll collection ‘leakage’ is a complete debacle | Turkeys & Trophies

It stands to reason that the abrupt switch from offering a cash-collection option to an all-electronic tolling system would come with some hiccups. Criticism of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, which enacted the new “toll by plate” system at the onset of the COVD-19 outbreak, wouldn’t be warranted if a few vehicles here and there slipped through the gates without their license plates getting read. But it turns out that motorists who were supposed to be charged under the “toll by plate” system – those without an E-ZPass – had a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying in the last fiscal year on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the turnpike’s Northeast Extension that cuts through the Lehigh Valley. The Associated Press obtained an internal memo stating that the oversights amounted to more than $104 million in lost revenue. That’s some hiccup. The phenomenon is called “leakage” and can in part be due to faulty equipment or an inability to track down out-of-state drivers. The turnpike commission says it is doing an exhaustive investigation into the causes. That’s great, but the “leakage” should have been noticed and investigated long before the losses hit the more than $104 million mark. For E-ZPass holders and… well… about half of the other motorists who were actually billed for using the turnpike last year, this should be appalling. We’re already paying too much in tolls and the rates just keep going up each year.
Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
Metro Transit Says Bus Driver Shortage Leading To Widespread Route Cancellations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Close to 200 cancelations of Metro Transit bus routes this weekend kept many commuters waiting for a ride. The cancelations are due in part to a shortage of bus drivers. That’s the case not only in the Twin Cities, but in other cities across the country. Acting Chief Operating Officer Brian Funk says people connected to Metro Transit’s alert system did get messages when routes were cancelled. He believes the driver shortage led to the cancellations. “We know that if we told you we’re coming, we need to be there, and it’s not fair when that doesn’t happen,” Funk said....
PennDOT To Hold Several Winter Job Fairs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT’s 12th District, which covers parts of Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Greene counties will hold several hiring events in the coming weeks. PennDOT says they’re looking for snow plow drivers and mechanics and will be holding job fairs at each of the district’s county offices. The events will be held on the following dates at these locations: September 28 — Fayette County September 30 — Washington County October 5 — Greene County October 7 — Westmoreland County Each event will take place from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
Many Motorists Getting ‘Free Ride’ on Pennsylvania Turnpike

