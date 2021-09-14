Red Flag Warning issued for Casper Mountain, East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Casper Mountain; East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Natrona County, Casper BLM; Owl Creek Mountains; South Bighorn Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones...280...283...285...288...289...300. In North Central WY Fire Zone....287. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s.