Chief Product Officer Of Lululemon Athletica Trades $11.28 Million In Company Stock

Freshworks Inc. said Monday that the expected pricing of its initial public offering has increased, to between $32 and $34 a share from between $28 and $32 a share. The company is still looking to offer 28.5 million shares in the IPO, so the what the company is expected to raise has increased to up to $969.0 million from up to $912.0 million. The total number of shares outstanding after the IPO remains 281.43 million shares, so the company's expected valuation increases to up to $9.57 billion from $9.01 billion with the expected pricing increase. The California-based customer experience and IT service management software company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 4.7%.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO