Top Senate Democrat Schumer asks U.S. businesses to weigh in on debt default

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the U.S. business community on Tuesday to start weighing in on the dangers of not raising the debt ceiling to avoid a government default.

“This is risky business and dangerous business” that Senate Republicans are engaging in, Schumer, a Democrat, told reporters at the Capitol. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler)

