IA redistricting session set for Oct. 5; court OKs more time

By KMTV Staff
 6 days ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has set a special legislative session for Oct. 5 to approve redrawn legislative and congressional district maps. And the chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has signed an order giving lawmakers extra time to complete their task.

The once-a-decade process was complicated this year by a delay in releasing U.S. Census Bureau data blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Tuesday, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen signed an order allowing the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency to submit maps to the Legislature as outlined in Iowa law even though they will be completed after the legally mandated deadline.

Reynolds signed a proclamation Tuesday convening the special session to take up redistricting.

