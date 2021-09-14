CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Regulatory News (EMG)

 7 days ago

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through Credit Suisse International as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2021. Date of purchase: 14/09/2021. Number...

MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
European private equity firm AnaCap splits off analytics unit

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Private equity and credit firm. AnaCap Financial Partners is spinning off its analytics unit. Equipped AI into a separate business, it said on Tuesday. The unit was formed within AnaCap in 2017 and provides data. analysis for debt, equity and real estate investments. External clients...
IN BRIEF: Court sanctions KKR's takeover of John Laing Group

John Laing Group PLC - investor, developer and operator of privately financed, public sector infrastructure projects - Says court on Tuesday sanctions takeover scheme, in which John Laing is being bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LLP in a deal worth GBP2.0 billion. John Laing shares expected to be suspended on Wednesday and delisted on Thursday. The scheme will become effective upon the court order being delivered to the registrar of companies for England and Wales, which is expected to occur on Wednesday.
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Daily Mail&General Trust plc amd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
Oakley Share News (OCI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Marshalls PLC - Elland, West Yorkshire-based firm, which manufactures natural stone and concrete hard landscaping products - Non-Executive Director Philip Rogerson buys 5,000...
MarketWatch

Mattress Firm files 'confidentially' for potential IPO

Mattress Firm Group Inc. disclosed Monday that it has "confidentially" filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering. The mattress retailer said it has not yet determined how many shares it might offer in an IPO, or the expected pricing. The company's plan to explore an IPO comes at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.4%.
IN BRIEF: Vehicle of Ninety One CEO and CFO buys 500,000 shares

Ninety One PLC and Ltd - South Africa and UK-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two, a company associated with both Chief Executive Officer Hendrik du Toit and Chief Financial Officer Kim McFarland, buys 506,517 shares in Ninety One PLC at 258.86 pence, worth GBP1.3 million, about ZAR26.5 million, on Friday last week.
Publication of a Prospectus

Adecco International Financial Services B.V. Publication of Prospectus in respect of Adecco International Financial Services B.V.'s €500,000,000,000 Subordinated Fixed-to-Reset Securities due 2082 (the "Securities") unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Adecco Group AG. The following Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in respect of the listing and admission...
London open: Stocks slump as miners, Prudential suffer heavy losses

(Sharecast News) - London stocks slumped in early trade on Monday following a downbeat session in Asia, dragged lower by weakness in the mining sector and heavy losses for Prudential. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 1.2% at 6,883.09, trading below the 7,000 mark for the first time...
London close: Stocks finish weaker amid China, gas price concerns

(Sharecast News) - London stocks remained in negative territory at the close on Monday as the September slide continued, dragged lower by weakness in the mining sector and heavy losses for Prudential. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.86% at 6,903.91, and the FTSE 250 was 1.09% lower at...
UPDATE: Haydale raises GBP5.1 million in oversubscribed fundraising

(Alliance News) - Haydale Graphene Industries PLC on Monday said it has raised GBP5.1 million via an oversubscribed placing, retail offer and subscription. Shares in Ammanford, Wales-based Haydale were trading down 17% at 6.42 pence each in London on Monday afternoon. The graphene and nanomaterial technology company said 85.1 million...
CORRECT: Eurowag confirms plans to raise EUR200 million in London IPO

(Correcting headline to clarify EUR200 million is not total valuation after IPO.) (Alliance News) - Eurowag on Monday confirmed plans to list on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. Founded in the Czech Republic in 1995 by Chief Executive Martin Vohanka, Eurowag processes toll and fuel payments for trucks around...
Cryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Prices of cryptocurrencies. plunged on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the. global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande's troubles. rippled over to wider markets. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known. cryptocurrency, tumbled more than 8% to $42,453, its lowest. level since Aug....
IN BRIEF: Eurasia Mining increases production at Monchetundra sites

Eurasia Mining PLC - UK-based mining & mineral exploration company - Says mining plan has been completed for the first five years of the life of mine of Loipishnune open pit and the West Nittis open pit, both of which form part of the Monchetundra project in Russia. Notes phase one of annual ore production was increased by 1.7 times to 1.7 million tonnes per annum compared to Russian Feasibility Study.
IN BRIEF: Baronsmead Second Venture Trust prices subscription offer

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC - investment firm based in London - In conjunction with Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC, is looking to raise GBP25 million through an offer for subscription, with the discretion to use an over-allotments facility of up to GBP12.5 million each. Current stock price: 83.50 pence. Year-to-date...
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Seed Innov Share News (SEED)

IN BRIEF: Seed Innovations investee Inveniam buys Factom assets. TRADING UPDATES: Victoria growth continues; Renew to beat consensus. TRADING UPDATES: Power Metal hits "bullseye"; Instem makes acquisition. 1 Sep 21 19:34. TRADING UPDATES: Chrysalis backs InfoSum; Argo Blockchain goes green. 17 Aug 21 15:39. (Sharecast News) - Medical cannabis investment...
Dunedin Ent.it. Share News (DNE)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Co PLC - invests in equities and equity-related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan - For the six months ended June 30, net asset value total return is 5.8%, ahead of the reference index, the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan index which returned 5.7%. At the end of June, net asset value per share rose 31% to 499.72 pence from 380.43p the same date a year prior.
crowdfundinsider.com

Uppsala Security AML, Regulatory Compliance Product Suite Now Supports Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Beginning August 31, 2021, Uppsala Security‘s AML, regulatory compliance and investigation product suite will be supporting Binance Smart Chain (BSC), according to a blog post dated September 2, 2021. Uppsala Security, a provider of security tools and services for crypto AML/CTF, transaction risk management, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity, writes in...
