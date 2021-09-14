Addison Rae Goes 2000s Glam in Tom Ford for Gucci at Her First Met Ball

Addison Rae getting ready for the Met Gala

“I’m feeling everything,” says Addison Rae a few short hours before she made her Met Ball debut. “I’m so excited. It’s very indescribable, but it’s lots of butterflies.”

Rae, the TikTok megastar who has branched out in music and acting as of late, worked with her go-to stylist, Law Roach, for her first Met Ball and together they chose look 43 from Tom Ford’s 2003 collection for Gucci, a crimson long gown with corset bodice.

“Law and I really went back and forth,” Rae shares. “I found a lot of references — I’m really big on references and looking back on things and then we found this dress together. When we tried it on, it was perfect.”

They knew they wanted to choose an American designer, and were inspired by the early 2000s (ever the trend these days).

“We loved the ‘Pretty Woman’ vibe, reminiscing on early 2000s American movie star glamour,” Rae says.

Part of her look was debuting blonde, chopped-off hair, which her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, stayed up all night doing, first cutting and then bleaching. “It’s a totally new look for me. It’s something I’ve never done or tried before, as far as color and length,” Rae says. “It’s taking me in more of a fashion direction and trying something new.”

Going into the night, Rae was all about seeing the fashion, citing Rihanna and Lady Gaga as past favorites. “People who really own it and put on a show and are there for a good reason,” she said. As for her hopes for her first Met?

“Seeing what everyone else is wearing, meeting people I haven’t met before and making a lot of really great memories, because tonight will only happen once.”