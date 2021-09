President Joe Biden has declared major disasters in New York and New Jersey and is ordering federal aid to both states to help in the recovery of Storm Ida. The remnants of the powerful hurricane ploughed into the northeast last week bringing historic levels of rainfall and tornadoes. The storm killed at least 27 people in New Jersey and 13 in New York City.At least 50 people were killed across six eastern states as some areas received a month’s worth of rain in a matter of hours. The deluge overwhelmed rivers and decades-old sewer systems. Most of those who...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO