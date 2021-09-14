Beloved Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies At Age 61
Beloved comedian Norm Macdonald, a longtime "Saturday Night Live" character and movie star, has died at the age of 61. Macdonald's management firm said today that Macdonald had been privately battling cancer for nine years and died Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021. Macdonald preferred to keep his health issues private and had said he didn't want the diagnosis to affect the way his audience or any of his loved ones viewed him.www.edglentoday.com
