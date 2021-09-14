CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Laing Regulatory News (JLG)

 7 days ago

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US. 4. Details of the shareholder. Name. City of registered office. Country of registered office. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. 5. Date...

www.lse.co.uk

European private equity firm AnaCap splits off analytics unit

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Private equity and credit firm. AnaCap Financial Partners is spinning off its analytics unit. Equipped AI into a separate business, it said on Tuesday. The unit was formed within AnaCap in 2017 and provides data. analysis for debt, equity and real estate investments. External clients...
IN BRIEF: Court sanctions KKR's takeover of John Laing Group

John Laing Group PLC - investor, developer and operator of privately financed, public sector infrastructure projects - Says court on Tuesday sanctions takeover scheme, in which John Laing is being bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LLP in a deal worth GBP2.0 billion. John Laing shares expected to be suspended on Wednesday and delisted on Thursday. The scheme will become effective upon the court order being delivered to the registrar of companies for England and Wales, which is expected to occur on Wednesday.
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Daily Mail&General Trust plc amd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
IN BRIEF: Vehicle of Ninety One CEO and CFO buys 500,000 shares

Ninety One PLC and Ltd - South Africa and UK-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two, a company associated with both Chief Executive Officer Hendrik du Toit and Chief Financial Officer Kim McFarland, buys 506,517 shares in Ninety One PLC at 258.86 pence, worth GBP1.3 million, about ZAR26.5 million, on Friday last week.
Publication of a Prospectus

Adecco International Financial Services B.V. Publication of Prospectus in respect of Adecco International Financial Services B.V.'s €500,000,000,000 Subordinated Fixed-to-Reset Securities due 2082 (the "Securities") unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Adecco Group AG. The following Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in respect of the listing and admission...
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
John Laing Group

Further to the FTSE Russell notice released on 15 September 2021 in relation to John Laing Group (UK): Constituent Deletion, please note the FTSE 250 replacement. All Other details remain unchanged. Please see updated notice below:. John Laing Group (UK): Constituent Deletion - UpdateChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. 17...
IN BRIEF: Aquila Services Rock project in successful bond refinancing

Aquila European Renewables Income Fund PLC - renewable energy infrastructure investor - Notes the Rock project - or Oyfjellet Wind Farm - which the company's wholly owned subsidiary holds a 14% interest, successfully closed a US private placement and junior Nordic green bond. The bond refinancing comprises a USPP of EUR235 million and a green bond of EUR80 million, representing a combined issuance amount of EUR315 million. The USPP notes are rated investment grade and both bond issuances were oversubscribed.
IN BRIEF: Baronsmead Second Venture Trust prices subscription offer

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC - investment firm based in London - In conjunction with Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC, is looking to raise GBP25 million through an offer for subscription, with the discretion to use an over-allotments facility of up to GBP12.5 million each. Current stock price: 83.50 pence. Year-to-date...
IN BRIEF: GCP says some Co-living entities placed into administration

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd - UK asset backed loan investor - Says certain entities within Co-living Group were placed into administration. Company, together with the co-lenders, in its loan to Co-living along with an operator, have proposed to fund an acquisition vehicle with the intention of completing a credit bid in respect of six of the Co-living's assets to maximise returns. The six assets are a split of three operational assets and three development assets. Five of the assets are situated in London with one asset in New York.
Customers will not be disrupted by any energy firm failures, UK says

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Anna Tavano as co-head of global banking for Europe, expanding her current role as head of global banking in Italy, it said on Tuesday.Nearly three years after joining HSBC to lead its banking activit... Today 15:58. TOP NEWS: Ladbrokes owner Entain confirms...
Variety

Universal Music’s Shares Soar 36.5% at First Day of Trading’s Close

If Universal Music Group’s spinoff from parent Vivendi was an album or single, it would be number one with a bullet, in old music-industry terms: With a closing price of €25.10 on the first day of the company’s stock launch on the Euronext Amsterdam, the world’s largest music company landed a whopping 36.5% above its initial reference price of €18.50. The splash yields a market value of €45.51 billion ($53.37 billion), easily justifying the rosy evaluations that investment analysts floated in advance of the initial public offering. Among reports circulated in advance of Tuesday’s launch, Barclays had floated one of the most...
IN BRIEF: Greencare Capital adds former PPG Industries exec to board

Greencare Capital PLC - invests in medicinal cannabis - Hires Monica Formenti as non-executive director, starting immediately. Formenti is a lawyer who worked in Milan for US paint maker PPG Industries Inc for 11 years and currently is a director of a corporate advisory firm in Milan. Current stock price:...
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
London midday: Stocks extend gains as Pershing Square, Shell rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Tuesday, recovering from heavy losses in the previous session with solid performances from the likes of Pershing Square, IAG and Shell helping to underpin markets. The FTSE 100 was up 1.2% at 6,986.04. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ...
TI Fluid promotes Hans Dieltjens to CEO, expands executive team

(Alliance News) - TI Fluid Systems PLC on Tuesday named Hans Dieltjens as its new chief executive, effective October 1. Dieltjens has worked in TI Fluid for 25 years, most recently as chief operating officer, and will replace William Kozyra upon his retirement. "Hans will assume this leadership role at...
Member Info for Padd1

I'm surprised by the markets sudden reaction to Evergrande debt. Living in Hong Kong this has been in the news for ages. I appreciate on Thursday they could default but this has been on the cards for a very very long time and shouldn't be new news and certainly shouldn't be a surprise. There is clearly going to be a rocky ride in store for markets but we shouldn't forget demand for property and raw materials will (imo) rebound quickly. I see it as an opportunity to buy back in cheaper - but will wait for Thursday when I expect markets to dip further - today / tomorrow I expect market to drift.
MarketWatch

U.S. Bancorp to buy MUFG Union Bank's regional franchise for $8 billion in cash and stock from Mitsubishi UFJ

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. rallied 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after U.S. Bancorp announced an agreement to buy MUFG Union Bank's regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ in a cash and stock deal valued at $8 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares were indicated up nearly 1% ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, U.S. Bancorp will pay $5.5 billion in cash and issue 44 million shares of its common stock. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2022, Mitsubishi UFJ will own a 2.9% stake in U.S....
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
