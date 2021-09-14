CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci: Vaccines should be required for air travel

By Mark Menard
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

Should airplane passengers be placed under a sweeping vaccination mandate? Dr. Anthony Fauci believes they should. ‘I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated,’ Fauci said.

www.audacy.com

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KIFI Local News 8

US extends travel restrictions at Mexican and Canadian land borders as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to fly to America

The United States is extending nonessential travel restrictions at land crossings with Canada and Mexico through October 21, even as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to come to the US later this year. The post US extends travel restrictions at Mexican and Canadian land borders as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to fly to America appeared first on Local News 8.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers

The United States announced Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all air passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing. The unprecedented restrictions had kept relatives, friends and business travelers around the world separated for many months as the pandemic grinds on. Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new "consistent approach" would take effect "early November." The easing of travel restrictions, imposed by Donald Trump 18 months ago as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.
TRAVEL
TheAtlantaVoice

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower. The changes, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 million […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
U.S. POLITICS
