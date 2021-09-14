Using her architectural skills to create "fan art"

She is a an architect but lately Elizabeth D'Amore has been putting some whimsy into her drawings and it is grabbing the attention of the Comic Con crowd.

Elizabeth learned to draw the old fashioned way at Notre Dame's five-year architecture program. She says "At Notre Dame's you weren't allowed to go on the computer and draw your buildings until the fourth year of a five year program."

More recently, Elizabeth took a crack at drawing local landmarks. She has rendered a number of recognizable places including City Hall, The Graycliff Mansion and the Seneca One Tower.

Her husband suggested she try drawing blueprints for some TV, movie and comic book buildings and cars. Her portfolio now includes The Hall of Justice, The X-Men Mansion, The Simpson House and several Ghostbuster pieces. That work she will take with her as she heads to Comic Con in New York City next month.

Elizabeth is looking forward to Comic Con, saying "I sell prints, and I also just like to meet people and get an idea of what I should be drawing next."

Elizabeth will have a "Pop-up Artist Event" at Hyatt's All Things Creative on Elmwood on Saturday September 18th from noon until 4pm.

Her work is available on line at Etsy . And at Elizabeth's website.