Fortnite has included new customizable Fishstick skins and the Fortnite Rainbow Ink Locations have become seemingly important to color the toona fish, alongside the color bottles. A new mechanic in the game will help you color the skin according to your choice using these items. To customize the skin, players will need to unlock the skin from the battlepass on the first page itself. Players will need to collecting Rainbow Ink and Colour Bottles from different locations. The article lists all the locations of Fortnite Rainbow Ink from all over the map, and how to use them to customize the Toona Fish skin.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO