Here’s some news from today that totally came out of left field: Celebrity Big Brother season 3 is going to be coming to CBS next year!. What prompted this announcement? That’s a great question! This version of the franchise has been on ice the past couple of years, and we think personally that the network probably just assessed their performance the past couple of winters without it. The truth is that Celebrity Big Brother generates at least decent ratings, and it also serves as a revenue-maker over on Paramount+ thanks to everyone watching the live feeds. Amidst the push for people to subscribe to the streaming service, it simply makes some sense to bring it back at this time.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO