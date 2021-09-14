CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Arrests show organized crime is 'alive and well' in NYC, FBI says

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdKYR_0bvwJVSR00

What sound like throwback arrests Tuesday in New York and New Jersey show "the underbelly of the crime families in New York City is alive and well," the FBI said.

Colombo crime family boss Andrew "Mush" Russo, underboss Benji Castellazzo and consigliere Ralph DiMatteo were among 14 purported mobsters charged with labor racketeering, extortion and money laundering.

The charges describe what federal prosecutors in Brooklyn called "a long-standing, ruthless pattern" of exerting control over a labor union by threatening to harm its leaders unless they selected vendors for contracts who were on the take.

The defendants also tried to force the union and its affiliated health care fund to divert more than $10,000 per month to the Colombo family, prosecutors said.

The indictment quoted Colombo captain Vincent Ricciardo threatening to kill someone labeled John Doe #1 if he did not comply.

Ricciardo allegedly explained that John Doe #1 knows, "I'll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids, right in front of his f-----g house, you laugh all you want pal, I'm not afraid to go to jail, let me tell you something, to prove a point? I would f-----g shoot him right in front of his wife and kids, call the police, f--k it, let me go, how long you think I'm gonna last anyway?"

"Everything we allege in this investigation proves history does indeed repeat itself. The underbelly of the crime families in New York City is alive and well. These soldiers, consiglieres, under bosses, and bosses are obviously not students of history, and don't seem to comprehend that we're going to catch them," FBI Assistant Director Michael Driscoll said.

ALSO READ | Search for man who kicked woman down subway escalator

Police released video of a violent attack at a Brooklyn subway station.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 9

crazy mae
6d ago

Thank Deblasio for NYCs turn backwards to the Koch,& Dinkens eras, criminals run free, average people need to hide,& women cannot walk the streets anytime.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABCNY

Law enforcement searches Brian Laundrie's family home in Gabby Petito case

NORTH PORT, Florida (WABC) -- FBI agents and police Monday swarmed the Florida home of Brian Laundrie's parents. He remains at large and wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was apparently discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park months after the couple set out in a van on a cross-country trek.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Organized Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy