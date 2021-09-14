IMI Regulatory News (IMI)

UK energy supplier Bulb in talks to secure new funding sources. Yu Group supply companies rather than domestic. it would be good If they hedged their energy prices. The Company is mindful of its existing shareholders and wants to give shareholders the opportunity to invest on the same terms as those who have participated in the Placing. Consequently, the Company will shortly be sending a circular to shareholders setting out the terms of an open offer, which will allow existing shareholder the ability to subscribe for further shares at the Placing Price pro-rata to their existing holdings (the "Open Offer"). The Open Offer will be for a maximum amount of £5m. A further announcement will be made upon posting of the Open Offer circular to shareholders.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO