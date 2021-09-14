IMI Regulatory News (IMI)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMI plc (the "Company") announces that on 14 September 2021 it purchased through Merrill Lynch International the following number of its ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of 1,821.9092 per share:. Aggregated information of ordinary shares purchased today according to each trading venue:. Following the above transaction, the...

European private equity firm AnaCap splits off analytics unit

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Private equity and credit firm. AnaCap Financial Partners is spinning off its analytics unit. Equipped AI into a separate business, it said on Tuesday. The unit was formed within AnaCap in 2017 and provides data. analysis for debt, equity and real estate investments. External clients...
Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
Customers will not be disrupted by any energy firm failures, UK says

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Anna Tavano as co-head of global banking for Europe, expanding her current role as head of global banking in Italy, it said on Tuesday.Nearly three years after joining HSBC to lead its banking activit... Today 15:58. TOP NEWS: Ladbrokes owner Entain confirms...
IN BRIEF: Court sanctions KKR's takeover of John Laing Group

John Laing Group PLC - investor, developer and operator of privately financed, public sector infrastructure projects - Says court on Tuesday sanctions takeover scheme, in which John Laing is being bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LLP in a deal worth GBP2.0 billion. John Laing shares expected to be suspended on Wednesday and delisted on Thursday. The scheme will become effective upon the court order being delivered to the registrar of companies for England and Wales, which is expected to occur on Wednesday.
Oakley Share News (OCI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Marshalls PLC - Elland, West Yorkshire-based firm, which manufactures natural stone and concrete hard landscaping products - Non-Executive Director Philip Rogerson buys 5,000...
Universal Music’s Shares Soar 36.5% at First Day of Trading’s Close

If Universal Music Group’s spinoff from parent Vivendi was an album or single, it would be number one with a bullet, in old music-industry terms: With a closing price of €25.10 on the first day of the company’s stock launch on the Euronext Amsterdam, the world’s largest music company landed a whopping 36.5% above its initial reference price of €18.50. The splash yields a market value of €45.51 billion ($53.37 billion), easily justifying the rosy evaluations that investment analysts floated in advance of the initial public offering. Among reports circulated in advance of Tuesday’s launch, Barclays had floated one of the most...
London midday: Miners pace the decline as stocks slump

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended losses by midday on Monday following a downbeat session in Asia, dragged lower by weakness in the mining sector and heavy losses for Prudential. The FTSE 100 was down 1.5% at 6,856.44, trading below the 7,000 mark for the first time since July.
Cryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Prices of cryptocurrencies. plunged on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the. global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande's troubles. rippled over to wider markets. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known. cryptocurrency, tumbled more than 8% to $42,453, its lowest. level since Aug....
London close: Stocks finish weaker amid China, gas price concerns

(Sharecast News) - London stocks remained in negative territory at the close on Monday as the September slide continued, dragged lower by weakness in the mining sector and heavy losses for Prudential. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.86% at 6,903.91, and the FTSE 250 was 1.09% lower at...
Member Info for adekela

UK energy supplier Bulb in talks to secure new funding sources. Yu Group supply companies rather than domestic. it would be good If they hedged their energy prices. The Company is mindful of its existing shareholders and wants to give shareholders the opportunity to invest on the same terms as those who have participated in the Placing. Consequently, the Company will shortly be sending a circular to shareholders setting out the terms of an open offer, which will allow existing shareholder the ability to subscribe for further shares at the Placing Price pro-rata to their existing holdings (the "Open Offer"). The Open Offer will be for a maximum amount of £5m. A further announcement will be made upon posting of the Open Offer circular to shareholders.
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Stock Spirits Group plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
IN BRIEF: Baronsmead Second Venture Trust prices subscription offer

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC - investment firm based in London - In conjunction with Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC, is looking to raise GBP25 million through an offer for subscription, with the discretion to use an over-allotments facility of up to GBP12.5 million each. Current stock price: 83.50 pence. Year-to-date...
IN BRIEF: Eurasia Mining increases production at Monchetundra sites

Eurasia Mining PLC - UK-based mining & mineral exploration company - Says mining plan has been completed for the first five years of the life of mine of Loipishnune open pit and the West Nittis open pit, both of which form part of the Monchetundra project in Russia. Notes phase one of annual ore production was increased by 1.7 times to 1.7 million tonnes per annum compared to Russian Feasibility Study.
IN BRIEF: Aquila Services Rock project in successful bond refinancing

Aquila European Renewables Income Fund PLC - renewable energy infrastructure investor - Notes the Rock project - or Oyfjellet Wind Farm - which the company's wholly owned subsidiary holds a 14% interest, successfully closed a US private placement and junior Nordic green bond. The bond refinancing comprises a USPP of EUR235 million and a green bond of EUR80 million, representing a combined issuance amount of EUR315 million. The USPP notes are rated investment grade and both bond issuances were oversubscribed.
Br.smaller Cos. Share News (BSV)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Katoro Gold PLC - exploration and development company - Reports a swing to a pretax loss of GBP771,791 in the six months to the end of June compared to a pretax profit of GBP364,743 reported in the first half of 2020. A year ago, the profit came from a disposal of a subsidiary for GBP815,691. Katoro says it is currently in the processes of compiling a comprehensive funding package in accordance with the Blyvoor joint venture that will allow the construction, commissioning and operation of a mining and processing facility in South Africa.
TP ICAP Share News (TCAP)

IN BRIEF: TP ICAP Non-Executive Mark Hemsley acquires shares. LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks fall as investors eye ECB rate decision. LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks drift lower with eyes on ECB. 7 Sep 21 12:11. TOP NEWS: TP ICAP interim earnings slump amid subdued trading volumes. 7 Sep 21 09:12. LONDON...
Abdn.asn Inc Share News (AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd - investment firm - Says at extraordinary general meeting of the company held on Wednesday, the proposed special resolutions were approved by shareholders. As a result, from the start of 2022, the company intends to become tax resident in the UK and join the UK's investment trust regime in order to benefit from the double tax treaty arrangements that the UK currently has in place with some of the jurisdictions in which the company invests.
Marwyn Val. Share News (MVI)

To achieve long-term capital appreciation through its investment in the Master Fund primarily by focusing in mid cap businesses headquartered in the UK, Europe or North America. (Correcting that Marwyn plans no cash return to shareholders from either the Zegona tender offer or any cash that may be received relating...
