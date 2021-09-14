CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers RB Raheem Mostert to undergo season-ending knee surgery

By Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers once again will be forced to reconfigure their plans in light of a significant long-term injury.

Starting running back Raheem Mostert announced Tuesday he would undergo season-ending knee surgery.

After just his second carry of Sunday's 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions game, Mostert went to the sideline during the 49ers' second series. He did not return to the game and was replaced by sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell, who rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries.

Mostert said he believes the surgery will give him "the best possibility at coming back 110%."

"I'm gutted," Mostert said in a message posted to Twitter . "This sucks! This is obviously not what I worked so hard for. I wish more than anything I could be out there on the field with my brothers!!!

"Thank you or your support in our decision. I'M FAR FROM DONE!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19V7f0_0bvwJLsP00
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) puts a stiff arm to the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) in the first quarter at Ford Field. David Reginek, David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Mostert, 29, emerged as a key threat in the 49ers' run to Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 campaign, leading the team with 772 rushing yards during the season. He suffered a high-ankle sprain and played in just eight games for a 49ers team that suffered injuries to a slew of key contributors, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa, among others.

Mostert is in the final year of his contract with the 49ers.

Cornerback Jason Verrett will also miss the season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed.

Mitchell could continue in the primary role in the backfield. Third-round pick Trey Sermon was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

The 49ers next play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

