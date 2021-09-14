CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Out While Wearing Masks at Met Gala

By Mike Nied
107.3 PopCrush
107.3 PopCrush
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caused quite a stir at the Met Gala thanks to a little COVID-friendly PDA. Although they didn't ascend the iconic steps outside the event together, the rekindled flame of their romance was on full display once they got inside. Nothing could get in the way of them showing the world that their love is real. Not even face masks, which were mandatory inside the venue due to the ongoing pandemic.

1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
centralrecorder.com

Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Surrounding Ben Affleck Dating J-Lo

Recent reports claim that Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but reports insist Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
CELEBRITIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s Red Carpet Photos and Ben Affleck’s Ex.

Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s Red Carpet Photos and Ben Affleck’s Ex. Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez has Gwyneth Paltrow’s approval. Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance in May, made their first red carpet appearance since reuniting at the Venice Film Festival. The couple attended the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Ralph Lauren
Ok Magazine

Ben Affleck Back On Dad Duty After Flaunting PDA-Heavy Romance With Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez At Met Gala, Venice International Film Festival

After playing the role of loving boyfriend to Jennifer Lopez at the Met gala and Venice Film Festival, Ben Affleck is back to playing his best role, father. The 49-year-old actor enjoyed a lunch date with his three kids — daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, and son Samuel, 9 — in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, September 16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
asapland.com

Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding: Leaked Biggest Clue

Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding: Leaked Biggest Clue. Finally a Great News For fans of “Alex Rodrguez” and “Jennifer Lopez”!! After Their Engagement in march, FAns were Waiting for their Marriage Dates to be Revealed. “Alex” The 44-year-old Sports STar was Engaged to the Famous Singer and Actress “Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Face Masks#Covid#Pda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
femalefirst.co.uk

Nicole Richie marks all clothes so daughter doesn't steal them

'Simple Life' star Nicole Richie marks all of her clothes with her name so her teenage daughter doesn't steal them. Nicole Richie marks all her clothes with her name so her daughter doesn't steal them. The 'Simple Life' star has revealed she puts her initial on all of her outfits...
BEAUTY & FASHION
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy