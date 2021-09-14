Correction

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 8 days ago

An article that ran on page 1A of Saturday’s edition of The Robesonian should have read that starting Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center will start asking certain visitors for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

