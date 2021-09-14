Football Team's Ryan Fitzpatrick: Goes on IR

Fitzpatrick (hip) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The roster move was fully expected after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Fitzpatrick would be sidelined for about 6-8 weeks after sustaining a right hip subluxation early in his Washington debut in a Week 1 loss to the Chargers. With Fitzpatrick out of the mix, Taylor Heinicke will step in as the Football Team's new starting quarterback beginning with Thursday's game against the Giants, while Kyle Allen moves up to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.