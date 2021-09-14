Happy Holidays! Costco's Wine and Beer Advent Calendars Are Back For 2021

Prepare to catch a good buzz this holiday season, because Costco's wine and beer advent calendars are back and ready for sippin'. The boozy calendars — which hit stores annually — will get you lit like a Christmas tree as they each contain 24 drinks to count down to the holidays with. For $99, the wine advent calendar includes 24 half bottles of wine (check out all the wines on wineadvent-ure.com) and for $60, the beer calendar gives you 24 16-ounce cans of German beer (the types of beers are laid out on the back of the box) — so pick your poison. Costco fans are already posting their findings to social media, and whew, the boxes they come in look hefty. If you like the looks of these seasonal calendars and can resist the urge to sip 'em before the holidays, we advise you to get your booty on down to Costco while they're still available — they tend to sell out quickly!