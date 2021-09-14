CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark Atlanta University Names Lorri L. Saddler, Ed.D. Vice President of Alumni Relations and Engagement

By Alexis Grace
 6 days ago
Serving in the new role as Vice President of Alumni Relations and Engagement and most recently Associate Vice President and Dean of Undergraduate Admission, Dr. Lorri L. Saddler is an experienced higher education administrator with a diverse background that combines a wealth of institutional responsibilities in addition to strategic marketing and program development that spans both the university and corporate realm.

In her role as Chief Alumni Officer, Dr. Saddler endeavors to inspire CAU alumni to engage in the life of the university through positive relationships integrating meaningful and impactful work that preserves lifelong connections to the university.

“As a two-time alum of Clark Atlanta University and a proud parent of a CAU 2020 graduate, I am honored to serve in the new role of Vice President of Alumni Relations and Engagement. Building upon the rich history and legacy of leadership, I take hold of the baton with the momentum to propel us forward,” stated Dr. Saddler.

Honoring the historical traditions and leveraging current momentum, Dr. Saddler, has university-wide responsibility for engaging alumni from Atlanta University, Clark College and Clark Atlanta University facilitating support via their time, talents, and commitment to the university.

Under her leadership the department will benefit from a strategic planning process crafted to align the interests and ambitions of the University with the interest of its alumni. The team is uniquely positioned to continue building traditions that further engage undergraduate and graduate alumni across the world, implementing strategies that enhance participation of the university’s external constituents leading to a stronger alumni pipeline.

“With her proven administrative experience, Dr. Saddler will play a crucial role in advancing alumni engagement, cultivation and participation. Alumni relations will now have a seat at the Executive Cabinet level. Her voice as it relates to this constituent group is another example of the momentum and laser focus on alumni participation and financial support as we anticipate the launch of an aggresive Capitol Campaign,” said President George T. French, Jr., fifth president of Clark Atlanta University.

Dr. Saddler’s vision for the Office of Alumni Relations and Engagement is for it to be the primary point of entry for alumni, provide essential alumni support and to be the leader in higher education for alumni partnerships.

Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

