Clark Atlanta University Names Lorri L. Saddler, Ed.D. Vice President of Alumni Relations and Engagement

Serving in the new role as Vice President of Alumni Relations and Engagement and most recently Associate Vice President and Dean of Undergraduate Admission, Dr. Lorri L. Saddler is an experienced higher education administrator with a diverse background that combines a wealth of institutional responsibilities in addition to strategic marketing and program development that spans both the university and corporate realm.

In her role as Chief Alumni Officer, Dr. Saddler endeavors to inspire CAU alumni to engage in the life of the university through positive relationships integrating meaningful and impactful work that preserves lifelong connections to the university.

“As a two-time alum of Clark Atlanta University and a proud parent of a CAU 2020 graduate, I am honored to serve in the new role of Vice President of Alumni Relations and Engagement. Building upon the rich history and legacy of leadership, I take hold of the baton with the momentum to propel us forward,” stated Dr. Saddler.

Honoring the historical traditions and leveraging current momentum, Dr. Saddler, has university-wide responsibility for engaging alumni from Atlanta University, Clark College and Clark Atlanta University facilitating support via their time, talents, and commitment to the university.

Under her leadership the department will benefit from a strategic planning process crafted to align the interests and ambitions of the University with the interest of its alumni. The team is uniquely positioned to continue building traditions that further engage undergraduate and graduate alumni across the world, implementing strategies that enhance participation of the university’s external constituents leading to a stronger alumni pipeline.

“With her proven administrative experience, Dr. Saddler will play a crucial role in advancing alumni engagement, cultivation and participation. Alumni relations will now have a seat at the Executive Cabinet level. Her voice as it relates to this constituent group is another example of the momentum and laser focus on alumni participation and financial support as we anticipate the launch of an aggresive Capitol Campaign,” said President George T. French, Jr., fifth president of Clark Atlanta University.

Dr. Saddler’s vision for the Office of Alumni Relations and Engagement is for it to be the primary point of entry for alumni, provide essential alumni support and to be the leader in higher education for alumni partnerships.