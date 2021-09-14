Fantasy Football Week 2 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, DFS plays, matchups that matter and more

Cookie dough is possibly the greatest treat known to mankind. I’m very much a textual eater, and something about the squishy, yet gritty, crunchy bite of chilled cookie dough is a marvelous mouth feeling. Add in the occasional chocolate chip, M&M, or another decadent morsel, and you have heaven in dessert form. Slap a bowl of that in front of me, and I will nibble on it until I am sick to my stomach and also delighted.

