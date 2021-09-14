Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
The following offering memorandum is available for viewing:. The Offering Memorandum dated 14 September 2021 (the "Offering Memorandum"), which is supplemental to, forms part of and should be read and construed in conjunction with, the base prospectus dated 20 November 2020 as supplemented by the offering memorandum dated 24 February 2021 (the base prospectus as so supplemented, the "Base Prospectus") relating to the Global Medium Term Note Programme of the Republic of Serbia (represented by the Government of the Republic of Serbia, acting by and through the Ministry of Finance).www.lse.co.uk
