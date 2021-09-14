Flash Flood Watch issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland and Washington. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry and Stone. * Through Friday evening. * A risk of heavy rain and flooding continues through Friday evening across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. Heavy rainfall has already occurred across these areas resulting in flash flooding, and soil moisture conditions are saturated or nearly so. There is the potential for continued excessive rainfall in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts are expected, especially near the coast.