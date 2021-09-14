CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Tropical Storm Nicholas should weaken to a depression and move slowly east across Louisiana through Thursday. Heavy rain appears increasingly likely across southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. There may even be the potential for very heavy rainfall and excessive rainfall totals in some locations where slow moving thunderstorms move repeatedly over the same areas. Rainfall totals between 5 and 10 inches appear likely over the flash flood watch area, with localized amounts in excess of 15 inches.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Cumming affecting Forsyth County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek near Cumming. * Until further notice. * At 3:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.5 feet and nearly steady. * Flood stage is 6 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 8 feet, minor flooding will expand into the natural flood plain of the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at Atlanta Highway or Georgia Highway 9. Most of the sidewalk and boardwalk of the Big Creek Greenway will be under a foot or two of water. The areas under the Georgia 400 Highway and McFarland Road will be covered with around three feet of water. A portion of the sidewalk under Majors Road will be covered with around four feet of water.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Camden, Inland Camden by NWS

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Glynn, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Glynn; Inland Glynn FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Florida and southeast Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, Northern Columbia, South Central Duval, Southern Columbia, Suwannee, Trout River, Union, Western Alachua, Western Clay, Western Duval, Western Marion and Western Putnam. In southeast Georgia, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden and Inland Glynn. * Through late tonight. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden by NWS

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast Georgia, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Effingham, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Liberty and Inland McIntosh. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton, Inland Jasper and Tidal Berkeley. * Through Tuesday morning. * Rounds of heavy rainfall producing showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, will continue to impact much of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina through Tuesday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible, with locally higher amounts possible. The risk for flash flooding could be enhanced along the coast during high tide, especially along the Charleston County coast with the high tide around 9 am Tuesday morning.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast Georgia, Coastal Chatham, Effingham and Inland Chatham. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton, Inland Jasper and Tidal Berkeley. * Through this evening. * Numerous to widespread showers with occasional thunderstorms will impact much of Southeast South Carolina into far eastern parts of Georgia through this evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts in excess of 5 inches are possible with 1 to 2 inches possible over portions of far eastern Georgia, including the Savannah Metro Area. Many areas observed between 2 to 5 inches of rain yesterday with some spots seeing greater than 8 inches in portions of Beaufort County. The risk for flash flooding continues.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Glynn by NWS

GLYNN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Glynn by NWS

GLYNN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

BRYAN COUNTY, GA

