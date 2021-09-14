Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Cumming affecting Forsyth County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek near Cumming. * Until further notice. * At 3:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.5 feet and nearly steady. * Flood stage is 6 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 8 feet, minor flooding will expand into the natural flood plain of the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at Atlanta Highway or Georgia Highway 9. Most of the sidewalk and boardwalk of the Big Creek Greenway will be under a foot or two of water. The areas under the Georgia 400 Highway and McFarland Road will be covered with around three feet of water. A portion of the sidewalk under Majors Road will be covered with around four feet of water.

