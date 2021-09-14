CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Stay Dreamin: How An Exclusive Collection Reignited the Atlanta Dream Fan Experience

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJXXS_0bvwI2IU00

This basketball season, the Womenâ€™s National Basketball Association has been celebrating its 25th Anniversary. While the WNBA has grown in popularity, this generation of WNBA fans are asking for more from the league. Notably, WNBA fans have voiced their wishes for better clothes and merchandise to wear while rooting for their favorite teams. Upon seeing the fansâ€™ requests, the New York Liberty celebrated their 25th Anniversary with their #OwnTheCrown box.

This influencer box included merchandise and goodies from various partners including shorts by Creative Director Jasmine Baker. The team reached out to Baker about adding a limited pair of shorts to each influencer box and the wheels began to turn. The box was sent to Liberty players and celebrities like Maria Taylor, Va$htie, and Rapsody. Once the players and influencers received their boxes and began sharing on their social media platforms Twitter lit up with tweets from coast to coast asking how they can purchase their very own pair of shorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTArO_0bvwI2IU00

If youâ€™re active on Twitter, then you know #WNBATwitter is just as powerful as #BlackTwitter. #WNBATwitter began tagging their very own teams and asking team ownership if they could partner with Creative Director Jasmine Baker. Baker was overwhelmed by the tags but made immediate note of which team she wanted to work with next.

â€œThe Atlanta Dream is a team that understands our culture and has helped shift the political space through using their voices & platforms,â€� shares Baker.

While surfing my own Twitter timeline, I kept seeing the same requests for a merch collaboration from Dream fans. I decided to tweet Renee Montgomery, who is a former Dream Player and current co-owner of the team, to drive this fan experience. Once Montgomery received the requests, she reached out to Baker on the same day to make this happen.

The creative process took a little while because the conversation about the collaboration began before the Olympic break. Baker wanted to make sure she could deliver a creatively-immersive experience that the Dream fans would love; so talks with Renee became a daily thing for her.

â€œRenee was specific about wanting a 3-piece collection that would include a hoodie, shorts, and socks,â€� Baker said. â€œThis helps me with the creative process because once itâ€™s determined what will be in a collection then I can work out the other details on my end. This was more than what was offered in the NY Liberty box and this was going to be available for everyone to buy.â€�

The inclusiveness to allow all WNBA fans to purchase a piece of this collaboration was intentional. Just like New York the city of Atlanta is a melting pot and sports fans tend to remain fans of their home teams. One thing that #WNBATwitter has majorly influenced is pushing all sports fans to watch more WNBA games and to join in on the fan experience. Most of the men who became fans this year talked about how they would support more if merchandise was more appealing to them. This #ATLDREAMxJASMINEBAKER collaboration had unisex sizing and it was all in black and white. As much as the signature WNBA orange hoodie became a staple for new WNBA fans, this particular collaboration had men drooling over the new look.

Social Status a sneaker boutique in Inman Park, hosted the launch of this limited edition collaboration. And yes, the Atlanta Dream fans showed up and showed out! The event began at 7:00 PM and small to medium sizes sold out in less than 30 minutes. Renee Montgomery, Dream forward Cheyenne Parker, basketball analyst LaChina Robinson, Victoria McBryde, Morgann Mitchell, Autumn Johnson, Allie Jest, Steven Dingle, Bre Singleton, Christina â€œMs. Basketballâ€� Granville, Lindsay Barnette, Superfan Anraya Palmer and influencer Gene Hunter are among the luminaries that attended the event.

After the event, Renee Montgomery tweeted, â€œIn case you were wonderingâ€¦We sold out at @TheSocialStatus! Congrats @WeGotGame2 #BookHer.â€�

To say that this was a wonderful experience is selling the entire collaboration short. It was more than that. Atlanta really showed up to support the Dream and to support Creative Director Jasmine Baker.

â€œWorking with this team was a DREAM COME TRUE! I havenâ€™t experienced this type of professionalism with a team yet and it was so encouraging,â€� said Baker. â€œI hope Renee puts me on her team because I know this wonâ€™t be our last time collaborating together.â€�

It must be said that Twitter isnâ€™t â€˜just Twitter,â€™ and when itâ€™s time to shoot your shot you have to be ready. WNBA teams have been tagged and put on notice, as fans of other teams requests a collaboration with Baker.

Atlanta continues to influence everything, and this collaboration proves that whoever doesnâ€™t work with Baker to produce what the fans want, really doesnâ€™t pay attention to their fan base. Now the ball is really in the leagueâ€™s court and requests have been made for a league-wide collaboration. We shall wait and see.

Stay Dreaming!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33g6b4_0bvwI2IU00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
atlantarealestateforum.com

Pivot Your Plans: the FRIENDS™ Experience is Leaving Atlanta!

The Central Perk gang captivated younger generations when Netflix added it to its growing catalog of titles in 2015 and the recent televised reunion in early 2021 only added to the frenzy. Atlantans have been able to immerse themselves in the FRIENDS™ Experience this summer, but time to partake is running out. Departing for Dallas, Texas on September 26, the incredibly successful run of the FRIENDS Experience is leaving the peach state. Celebrate 25 years of Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross by immersing yourself in the nostalgic New York setting of the FRIENDS™ Experience.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
WABE

The One In Atlanta: Immersive ‘Friends’ Experience In Sandy Springs Closing Soon

“I’ll be there for you,” assure The Rembrandts in their lyrics to the absolute earworm of a theme song from the classic 90’s sitcom “Friends.” The prophecy has come true; “Friends” is literally here for you at a new immersive experience based on the show, located in Sandy Springs for the next two weeks. Fanatics can take their love of the series to a whole new level at “The Friends Experience,” as they explore recreated sets including the main characters’ apartments, Central Perk, and more.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Reportedly Candidate For Another Big Job

Mike Greenberg has become one of the true faces of ESPN over the years. The former Mike & Mike host leads ESPN’s morning program, Get Up!, which airs daily until 10 a.m. E.T. Along with Stephen A. Smith – and a few others – Greenberg is one of the most-prominent figures at the Worldwide Leader.
BASKETBALL
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Atlanta Falcons executive Morgan Shaw Parker named new president, COO of Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream announced Wednesday that NFL executive Morgan Shaw Parker will join the team as president and Chief Operating Officer. Shaw Parker brings over 25 years of experience and values-driven leadership at all levels of the sports industry to the WNBA team. Most recently she served as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) where she led marketing and communications initiatives for the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Prior to AMBSE, Shaw Parker spent over a decade at Nike, Inc., five years with the Kansas City Chiefs and several years with two industry-leading sports marketing agencies.
NBA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Dream Offers Discounts for Final Games

ATLANTA DREAM OFFERING FAN APPRECIATION DISCOUNTS FOR REMAINING GAMES OF THE SEASON. Single-Game Tickets and Court-Side Seats Available for 15% Off and No Fees;. The Atlanta Dream is celebrating the Atlanta community with a fan appreciation ticket sale and merchandise discount for the remaining home games of the season. Single-game tickets and court-side seats at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park – now operating at full capacity – are being offered at a 15% discount with no fees by visiting here. Merchandise can also be purchased for 20% off. Fans interested in purchasing first-row seats should call 877-977-7729.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renee Montgomery
Person
Cheyenne Parker
bizjournals

Atlanta Falcons CMO leaves to become Atlanta Dream president

Morgan Shaw Parker is leaving her post with the Atlanta Falcons to fulfill a longtime dream of leading a pro women’s franchise. Parker has been named president and chief operating officer for the Atlanta Dream. The sports exec joins the WNBA team after five years serving as vice president and chief marketing officer for the Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s the first major front-office hire for the franchise’s new ownership group.
NBA
Emory Wheel

What’s happening with the Atlanta Dream?

To say it has been quite a year for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream would be an understatement. With changes have come challenges, and it’s difficult to decide if the Dream is simply in transition or free fall. Ownership change. Among the offseason hubbub this winter, a huge change happened down...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#The New York Liberty#Blacktwitter#Creative#Dream Player#Wegotgame2#Social Status#Thesocialstatus
chatsports.com

Photos-WNBA: Atlanta Dream @ Connecticut Sun - 9/19/21

Natisha Hiedeman had 16 points to help lead the Connecticut Sun to an 84-64 win over the Atlanta Dream at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Sunday, September 19, 2021. It was the 14th straight win for the Sun who will be the number one seed in the upcoming WNBA Playoffs.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s NBA Announcement

ESPN will have a new program and new talent to cover the NBA this coming year. NBA Today will be replacing The Jump, with Malika Andrews as the host alongside a stacked cast of NBA analysts. Andrews, who recently appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 ranking in the sports industry,...
NBA
CBS Chicago

Crowds Head To St. Sabina For As Local Youth Take To Basketball Court For Peace Games

CHICAGO (CBS) — Crowds headed to St. Sabina Parish in Auburn Gresham Saturday as the Peace Games got under way. The basketball showdown features four teams from different neighborhoods – with NBA stars such as Bobby Simmons acting as their coaches. The goal is to break down barriers between the young men. The Peace Games started in 2012. This is the ninth event. After just three years, organizers went from bussing players because of gang territories to having mixed teams. Leaders behind the games say they hope the camaraderie that started on the basketball court continues on the streets. After previous successful games, the event has expanded to Atlanta, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Philadelphia.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union make huge announcement amid cheating scandal

NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union grabbed headlines of late after the latter made some shocking revelations about her husband’s history of infidelity. In her new book, You Got Anything Stonger?, Union opened up about the horrific experience she went through when Wade fathered a child with another woman. This time around, it looks like it’s going to be Wade himself who’s going to be sharing his side of the story.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Vaughn shows hometown fans how his MLB dream came true

OAKLAND, Calif. — Andrew Vaughn's rookie season has been defined by a constant focus, a consistent professional approach. But things weren't always this way for the Northern California native. "When we came here, I was too young," the Chicago White Sox rookie said of the Oakland Coliseum during a Thursday...
MLB
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy