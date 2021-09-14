CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced in hit-and-run killings

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
A man accused of killing two people in July 2018 in a hit-and-run crash and pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter was sentenced to 36 years in prison.

Sean Michael Yacks pleaded to two second-degree felony charges in the deaths of Meghan Clevenger and Angel Vega. Both charges included 18-year sentences, which Yacks was ordered to serve consecutively.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force tracked down Yacks in Mexico and worked with Mexican authorities, who took him into custody.

During the 2018 wreck, authorities say Clevenger and Vega were in a gold 2002 Honda Accord west on Speedway toward Wilmot. As the Honda entered the intersection on a green light, it was hit by Yacks in a black 2018 Nissan Sentra that had run a red light going north on Wilmot. Yacks ran away from the scene.

