CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Transit System pauses services Tuesday night

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aggh6_0bvwHmaK00

The Lafayette Transit System will pause services on Tuesday night due to the threat of excessive rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says that services will be suspended beginning at 7:00 pm on September 14.

Normal routes and para-transit will continue until that time, they say.

All transit services will resume on Wednesday, September 15, at 8:00 am with weather permitting.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Port Barre Police Chief tests positive for COVID-19

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday. In a Facebook post, Boudreaux says he started seeing symptoms Sunday night. He adds he wanted to let those who may have been in close contact with him aware of his testing positive. His youngest child is sick as well; Boudreaux adds he is "sure it'll pass around my household."
PORT BARRE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

Fall front arrives Tuesday night

Acadiana's first "fall" cool front is set to arrive just before midnight Tuesday night with fall-like weather and temperatures likely to follow for the rest of the week and likely carry into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Bayou Communities: COVID isn't a priority

For one Chauvin woman, COVID-19 became an afterthought when Hurricane Ida forced her and her younger brother to sleep in a truck for days. “I have a respiratory condition, so I always worried about the pandemic, and I was vaccinated months ago,” Cecile Neil said in front of what Ida left of her house. “But now I have so many other issues to solve that I don’t even worry about that too much anymore.”
CHAUVIN, LA
KATC News

Rayne: Mire Hwy and Crown St. closed

Mire Volunteer Fire Department announced Friday night that Mire Hwy at Crown Street is closed due to a downed power line across the road. Slemco is en route, they say. The fire department asks for commuters to take an alternate route until road is cleared.
RAYNE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
KATC News

Tropical showers lurking around this weekend

The remnant low-level circulation of Nicholas continues to spin across the central and northern parts of the state. And with that, we have seen a few tropical showers across the region today with the bulk of the activity setting up across the eastern parts of the state.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

KATC News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy