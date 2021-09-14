Lafayette Transit System pauses services Tuesday night

The Lafayette Transit System will pause services on Tuesday night due to the threat of excessive rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says that services will be suspended beginning at 7:00 pm on September 14.

Normal routes and para-transit will continue until that time, they say.

All transit services will resume on Wednesday, September 15, at 8:00 am with weather permitting.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel