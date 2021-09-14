CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Hosts Political Hob Nob: Local Edition at The Yard On Mass

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 Political Hob Nob for candidates running for City Commission and the Mayoral Seat on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at The Yard on Mass at 5:30 pm. At this event, attendees will be able to meet the candidates and learn about their vision for the City, discuss issues, and hear their positions on our City’s important issues.

lakelandgazette.info

