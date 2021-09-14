Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Hosts Political Hob Nob: Local Edition at The Yard On Mass

The Tampa Bay Women’s Business Centre is partnering with the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce to provide free business coaching, training, networking events, and access to financial resources for female entrepreneurs. One of the major outcomes of the pandemic is that it further reinforced the disproportionate struggle of minority, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses and realigned the Lakeland Chamber’s efforts towards addressing these segments of our economy. As the Lakeland Chamber serves as the catalyst for business success, convener of leaders and influencers, and champion for our thriving community, the partnership with The Tampa Bay Women’s Business Centre will offer free business coaching, training, networking, workshops, access to capital, and mentorship programs to female entrepreneurs in Lakeland and Polk County both before, and upon establishment of The Works Business Resource Center. Bilingual coaches can help entrepreneurs in Spanish as well as English.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO