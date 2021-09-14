Saint Laurent Is Back on Paris Fashion Week Calendar

Ambiance at Saint Laurent RTW Fall 2020, photographed in Paris on February 25, 2020. Stephane Feugere for WWD

PARIS — The next Paris Fashion Week, for spring 2022 collections, is shaping up to be a strong one: The French Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has published the final version of the official schedule, with a number of changes.

The biggest one? The return of Saint Laurent, the first big house to step away from preset schedules to set its own pace for collections during the pandemic, who says goodbye to the Venice views and desert vistas to return with an 8 p.m. show on Sept. 28.

It joins returnees Balenciaga, Loewe, Maison Margiela and Valentino among the big names that have decided to return their collections to Paris this season.

Olivier Theyskens, whose physical event was slated for Oct. 1 at 4 p.m., has thrown his hat into the show ring, moving to Oct. 4 for a 7:30 p.m. runway display. Couturier Alexandre Vauthier has moved the reveal of his latest ready-to-wear offering to a bright and early 9 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Also back on the schedule are French label Mazarine and leather specialist Jitrois, Amsterdam-based Ninamounah, and Atlein, which will put on a presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. These additions bring the tally up to 97 houses showing their spring 2022 collections on the Paris calendar, up from 88 last season.