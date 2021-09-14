CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Zacks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBRL - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Lennar (LEN) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss, Shares Fall

LEN - Free Report) shares dropped 3.26% in the after-hours trading session on Sep 20, following its third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Aug 31, 2021) earnings release. Quarterly earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same, thanks to unprecedented supply chain challenges. Also, the company’s quarterly deliveries came below the guided range.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Cracker Barrel shares drop after profit and revenue misses

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares fell 6.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail/restaurant chain reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations. Net income totaled $36.4 million, or $1.53, up from $25.1 million, or $1.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.25 missed the FactSet consensus for $2.33. Revenue totaled $784.4 million, up from $495.1 million but below the FactSet consensus of $794.7 million. Restaurant comp growth was 53.5% versus last year and retail comps were up 74.8%. The FactSet consensus was for restaurant comp growth of 62.4% and retail comps of 54.7%. Compared with 2019, revenue was just below $787.1 million reported for the same period that year, restaurant comps were down 6.8% and retail comps were up 18.2%. Cracker Barrel approved a share repurchase program of $100 million, and approved a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, payable on November 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 22, 2021. Cracker Barrel stock is up 5.3% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

The Start of Q3 Earnings Season

Recent economic readings have been mixed at best, causing estimates for Q3 GDP growth to come down materially in recent weeks. Unlike Q3 GDP growth estimates, earnings expectations for the period have not been revised lower, but the revisions trend has nevertheless lost its earlier momentum. You can see this...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbrl#Wall Street#Old Country#Cbrl Free Report#394 1#The Zacks Earnings Esp#Eps
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: Rite Aid (RAD) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

RAD - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

CalAmp (CAMP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when CalAmp (CAMP) reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Darden Restaurants (DRI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

DRI - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Costco (COST) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Costco (COST) reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Trip.com (TCOM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

TCOM - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

H. B. Fuller (FUL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

The market expects H. B. Fuller (FUL) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

FedEx (FDX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

The market expects FedEx (FDX) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Will Stitch Fix (SFIX) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know

Stitch Fix (SFIX) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect

CSBR - Free Report) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Citi Trends (CTRN)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Rising P/E: An Ignored Trick to Land on 5 Winning Stocks

To try one’s hand at bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common practice. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 16th

CLMT - Free Report) is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.9% downward over the last 60 days. Fanhua Inc. (. FANH - Free Report) is a provider of financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why It is Worth Betting on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Now

RDS.A - Free Report) looks a solid bet for energy investors now, based on strong fundamentals and compelling business prospects. Its position as a significant supplier of liquefied natural gas should further boost its long-term cash flow growth owing to attractive potential. Also, the integrated energy behemoth with a market capitalization of $156.6 billion is making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Nucor (NUE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

What's in the Offing for BlackBerry (BB) in Q2 Earnings?

BB - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2021) results on Sep 22, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted loss per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 329.2%, on average.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy