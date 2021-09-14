Joseph A. Alba
Joseph A. Alba passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. Augustine Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Florida. He was 82 years old. Son of the late Salvatore Alba & Angela Caravana Alba, Joseph was born on November 6, 1938, in Brooklyn. A lifelong lover of learning, Joe continued his education after graduating from Bishop Loughlin High School, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from St. John’s University. He subsequently earned his Masters of Business Administration with distinction at Pace University and his Ed.,D from the Fordham University Graduate School of Education.metroairportnews.com
