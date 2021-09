The threat isn’t always coming from outside an organization. In any organization, big or small, employees are given access to critical information, files, data, and more. It may seem like employees, or internal users, would be the obvious people to trust with these kinds of assets. The organization hired them, HR probably conducted a background check, and for many, accessing certain assets is a requirement of the job. But, when it comes to cybersecurity, the motto remains: trust no one.

