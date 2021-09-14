CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The medium is the message': Ocasio-Cortez defends polarizing 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala dress

By Los Angeles Times
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ruffled lots of feathers with her 2021 Met Gala dress — and not the fashionable kind. After some called the New York Democrat a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.

