Danielle C. Ryan and Myko Olivier star in the movie Finding Love in Mountain View, premiering Sunday, Sept. 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. When Margaret’s (Ryan) late cousin leaves her young children Sammie (Skyler Elise Philpot) and Joel (Luke Loveless) to Margaret in her will, she’s torn between focusing on her career as an architect and honoring her cousin’s wishes. Upon returning to her hometown Margaret is surprised to learn that her ex-boyfriend Andrew (Olivier) has become an important factor in the children’s lives. As Margaret spends time with Sammie and Joel, she sees how special they are but wonders if they would be better off with a more experienced relative. Just as she and Andrew become reacquainted, Margaret has another decision of the heart to make – can she let herself rekindle an old love and start over, or should she return to her life and career in the city?