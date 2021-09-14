CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Lithia Motors Buys Curry Honda In Georgia And Jeep Volume Dealer In California

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) has acquired Curry Honda, located in Chamblee, Georgia, for an undisclosed sum. The addition is Lithia & Driveway's first dealership in Georgia. The company also purchased Orange Coast Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat in Costa Mesa. Jon Gray will continue to lead the dealership. Lithia...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Death Cross Looms Over Lithia Motors Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Lithia Motors(NYSE:). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Honda Sees 70,000 Prologue US EV Sales In 2024: Reuters

Honda Motor Co Ltd's (NYSE: HMC) U.S. unit is targeting initial annual sales of 70,000 for its planned Prologue electric sport utility vehicle launch in 2024, Reuters reports. Honda is co-developing the Prologue and electric Acura-brand SUV with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM). Honda aims to add additional EV models...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
State
California State
Chamblee, GA
Business
Chamblee, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Business
Local
California Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Local
California Cars
MarketWatch

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2% to offset continued rise in commodity costs

Tata Motors Ltd. disclosed Tuesday that it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by about 2%, starting Oct. 1. The India-based auto maker said the price increases are to help offset a continued rise in commodity costs, such as steel and precious metals. Tata said it has tried to minimize the price increases by absorbing a portion of the increased commodity costs at various levels of manufacturing. Tata's U.S.-listed shares were indicated up a little more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, after falling 5.8% amid a three-day losing streak through Monday. It has shed 12.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
ECONOMY
birminghamnews.net

Raft Motors announces good news for the dealers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): American Automobile manufacturer Ford Motors' recent decision to cease production in India has put the financial futures of innumerable workers and dealers working with the company in jeopardy. Raft Motors, a rapidly rising brand in the field of electric automobiles in India, is inviting...
BUSINESS
Vice

Tesla, Toyota, and Honda Don’t Want You to Get a Discount for Buying Union-Made EVs

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Friday, the House Ways and Means Committee released the text for the long-awaited $3.5 trillion budget package the Biden administration has suggested would serve as its green energy package among other things included in the administration's expansive definition of "infrastructure." And there is a lot to like for automakers trying to execute an expensive transition from gas-powered cars to electric ones, including an extension and expansion of the $7,500 EV tax credit to up to $12,500. It also includes a customer option to get that discount at the point of sale rather than needing to wait to file tax returns.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Entrepreneur

Lithia (LAD) Sets Foot in Georgia & Expands Further in California

Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD recently announced the acquisition of one of the top Honda HMC stores in the Southeast region — Curry Honda — located in Chamblee, GA. This acquisition marks Lithia’s first dealership in the state of Georgia and its strategic location in the top 10 Atlanta market. Lithia...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Georgia boutique aircraft company to buy at least five HondaJets

Another fractional ownership aircraft company is buying HondaJets from Greensboro-based Honda Aircraft (NYSE: HMC). Headquartered in Valdosta, Georgia, Volato announced it will take delivery of a minimum of five HondaJet Elite S aircraft over a non-specified period of time, and has already sold shares of its first jet. Volato joins...
GEORGIA STATE
wardsauto.com

Motor Bella New Showcase for OEMs, Detroit Auto Dealers

Automakers will show off their latest hardware, discuss critical issues and entertain clients and enthusiasts from around the globe when Motor Bella gets under way next week at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, MI. Organized by the Detroit Auto Dealers Assn. as an all-outdoors replacement for the COVID-cancelled North American...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Volume Dealer#Lithia Motors Inc#Lithia Driveway#Orange Coast Chrysler
Benzinga

Honda Motor Co Questions & Anwsers

You can purchase shares of Honda Motor Co (OTC: HNDAF) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. There are no as such competitors for Honda Motor Co. Q. What is the target price for Honda Motor Co (HNDAF) stock?. A. There is no analysis for...
BUSINESS
Daily Herald

Readers pick Pauly Honda as top import auto dealer

Excellent customer service is the goal of just about every business. The proof of success is continuing that outstanding service for many years, or even decades. That's the case for Pauly Honda in Libertyville, which has been one of the most well-regarded suburban auto dealerships for almost 50 years. Pauly has been in business since 1973, and has served generations of area families.
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive E Retail Market Is Booming Worldwide | Autonation, eBay, Lithia Motors

The Latest Released Worldwide Automotive E Retail market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Automotive E Retail market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Automotive E Retail market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Alibaba Group, Asbury Automotive Group, Autonation, eBay, Group 1 Automotive, Hendrick Automotive Group, Lithia Motors, Penske Corp & TrueCar.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Ford Suggests Dealers Buy Booze For Unhappy Bronco Buyers: Report

The Ford Bronco is incredibly popular. Even in the best of circumstances, filling over 125,000 orders would take some time. As everyone is painfully aware, these are currently not the best of times and it's affected new vehicle production at every automaker. At least Ford is taking steps to ease the pain for Bronco enthusiasts, and in this case, that might be a literal interpretation.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback priced and headed to dealers now

Pricing is out for the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, and as expected, it’s more expensive than the sedan. Your entry-level model is the LX, which is combined with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a CVT. It starts at $23,915, including the destination charge. That’s $1,220 more than the LX sedan. For...
BUYING CARS
dcvelocity.com

Maersk buys stake in California clean fuel producer

Maritime container giant A.P. Moller - Maersk has bought a minority share in a California startup that turns common municipal trash into “green” transportation fuels such as bio-methanol, saying the move will help drive the nascent sector toward faster growth. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Georgia Motor Vehicle Kiosk opens at Kroger

Coweta residents looking to renew vehicle registration can now access a new location. Residents can now go to the Kroger located at 1751 Newnan Crossing Blvd. in Newnan and update their registration using a Georgia MV Express Tag Kiosk, as well as print tag stickers and registration. “To keep up...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy