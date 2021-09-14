CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Weekend 2 Adds Search & Destroy, Another Map, and More

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Vanguard kicked off its latest round of testing last week with the PlayStation Early Access Beta (you can check out Wccftech’s impressions here) and this coming weekend we’ll launch into the full open beta on all platforms, with Activision adding some new content to explore. Players can look forward to Search & Destroy mode, a new map, and additional playlists, including 24/7 Team Deathmatch. Here’s the official rundown of what to expect…

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard uncovers its minimum and recommended requirements on PC for beta

Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature this September with two open beta periods for all platforms; the first one exclusively for PlayStation console players. Those who plan to play in PC you can take note of the minimum and recommended system requirements, essential to be able to execute the war title of Sledgehammer Games at full capacity.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer Open Beta Details Revealed

Today, Activision and Sledgehammer just revealed an in-depth look at the Call of Duty Vanguard mulitplayer. As PlayStation players expect the multiplayer beta to officially start later this week, Sledgehammer took the chance to dive in deep to show the players what’s to come for Vanguard’s multiplayer mode. Check the...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
marketresearchtelecast.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta; dates, duration and how to get access

Call of Duty: Vanguard will allow the community to get a taste of multiplayer very soon. From Sledgehammer y Activision They plan two open beta weekends; With this test you will have early access to part of the content that we will see from its official launch, such as Champion Hill, Patrol and some of the weapons. In this piece we will tell you how to access and when it will be held.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Codes: Access to the First PlayStation Beta

Call of Duty Vanguard publisher Activision is hosting the first of two multiplayer beta tests this weekend. The first Call of Duty Vanguard beta will take place on September 10 at 6:00 PM CET. Unfortunately, however, there are one or two limitations that fans should be aware of. For starters,...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Open Beta PC Requirements + New Screenshots

Activision has announced that the PC Open Beta for Call of Duty Vanguard will begin on September 16th. In addition, the publisher revealed the official PC system requirements for this upcoming open beta testing. Not only that, but Activision has shared a new set of screenshots that you can find below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Beta Testing#Activision Blizzard#Search Destroy#Team Deathmatch#Patrol#Red Star#Eagle#Royal Hotel#Nest With Combat Pacing#Blitz#Warzone#Vanguard#Call Of Duty Mobile#Dfeh#The Call Of Duty#Xbox One
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Met With Backlash Over Subtle Multiplayer Change

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has confirmed a subtle multiplayer change being made by Sledgehammer Games. Despite being subtle though, the change is being met with considerable backlash. If you noticed that the Axis and Allies are missing from the game's multiplayer, it's because multiplayer no longer features factions. Rather, lobbies will be divided into "Team A" and "Team B." According to Sledgehammer Games, this change is to service further player customization, which you'd think would be a win with fans, but the change is actually being criticized, at least by some Call of Duty fans over on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Crossplay Early Access Beta

Vanguard enters its first crossplay beta with Xbox and PC early access players joining the fight. Tune in as Richie returns to check out what's new and what's improved since the previous build of the game. Call of Duty Vanguard releases on November 5th.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Beta Impressions: Here's The Good And Bad

Call of Duty: Vanguard's PlayStation-exclusive multiplayer beta kicked off this past weekend, letting players get a taste of some of the guns, maps, and modes set to be featured in Sledgehammer Games' return to World War II this fall. Here are some thoughts after a weekend with Vanguard left me with a mix of optimism and concern.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) to Debut in Elder Scrolls Online, Delivering Incredible AA Quality

No, we haven't mistyped Deep Learning Super Sampling; NVIDIA DLAA is a brand new technology that will debut in Zenimax Online's MMORPG Elder Scrolls Online. The announcement came a few hours ago, during the developer's latest ESO Live stream where Zenimax detailed the upcoming Deadlands zone DLC and the base Update 32. With this new patch, Elder Scrolls Online will receive DLSS support, which will be useful for the lower end RTX graphics cards to get better performance; however, the high-end GeForce RTX GPUs have already run Elder Scrolls Online at a very high frame rate since the latest optimization patch, and they'll now be able to use NVIDIA DLAA instead. This is essentially DLSS minus the upscaling part, which means it'll be focused entirely on quality instead of performance.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Beta Is Now Available to Play On All Platforms

Following a PlayStation-only weekend of Call of Duty: Vanguard last month, Activision is now offering the chance to play the Beta version of the multiplayer game across all platforms. From September 16, 6PM BST, Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta will be live to play absolutely free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy