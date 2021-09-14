Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Weekend 2 Adds Search & Destroy, Another Map, and More

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has confirmed a subtle multiplayer change being made by Sledgehammer Games. Despite being subtle though, the change is being met with considerable backlash. If you noticed that the Axis and Allies are missing from the game's multiplayer, it's because multiplayer no longer features factions. Rather, lobbies will be divided into "Team A" and "Team B." According to Sledgehammer Games, this change is to service further player customization, which you'd think would be a win with fans, but the change is actually being criticized, at least by some Call of Duty fans over on Twitter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO