Free flu shots and dental services are available today and tomorrow in Killeen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Many low-income citizens here in Central Texas go without flu shots every year, with many people not even knowing that free flu shots can be available. In fact, there are many who can't afford general health care services at all, like dental work. There is help available today and tomorrow for those in Killeen.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO